Charles Bronson Planning Life After Prison In A Caravan Fitted With Bars And Barbed-Wire.
THE notorious prisoner Charles Bronson, now going by the name Lord Charles Arthur Salvador, has been planning life after his 43-year stint in prison, which will see him live in a six-berth caravan.
Speaking to his son George Bamby on James English’s Anything Goes podcast, Salvador, who was given the title of Lord from Bamby’s purchase of some Scottish land for his dad, said: “I’ve a six-berth caravan what you sorted for me. Even though I’ve asked you to put bars on the windows and barbed wire on the roof.
“I’m going to do my art, make a living with my art. I’m going to do a lot for charities, I’m going to do my training. And I’ve got a job at the crime museum.
“So there’s everything waiting for me out there.”
Speaking from HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, he added: “I’ve come to that stage in my life where I’m able to walk away.
“I’m polite to people. I’m respectful. I’m no danger to anybody. I just want to live a beautiful, lovely life.”
Bamby bought his dad a piece of land in Galloway, Scotland, costing £79.99 (€93.34), allowing Salvador to call himself a Lord Charles Arthur Salvador.
According to The Daily Star, the 68-year-old, who was first locked up in 1974 for armed robbery, but his behaviour while inside has caused him to have his sentence extended, said he chuffed with his new title, writing in a letter: “Says it all. Me a Lord. You can’t make this up!
“It’s something to be proud of, and grateful. It’s got a nice ring to it, Lord Salvador.“
