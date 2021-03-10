Charles Bronson Planning Life After Prison In A Caravan Fitted With Bars And Barbed-Wire.

“I’m going to do my art, make a living with my art. I’m going to do a lot for charities, I’m going to do my training. And I’ve got a job at the crime museum.

“So there’s everything waiting for me out there.”

Speaking from HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, he added: “I’ve come to that stage in my life where I’m able to walk away.

“I’m polite to people. I’m respectful. I’m no danger to anybody. I just want to live a beautiful, lovely life.”

Bamby bought his dad a piece of land in Galloway, Scotland, costing £79.99 (€93.34), allowing Salvador to call himself a Lord Charles Arthur Salvador.

According to The Daily Star, the 68-year-old, who was first locked up in 1974 for armed robbery, but his behaviour while inside has caused him to have his sentence extended, said he chuffed with his new title, writing in a letter: “Says it all. Me a Lord. You can’t make this up!