CHANEL parties it up for fashion week in quilted Ski Salopettes.

Although catwalk shows to a live audience for Paris fashion week are not allowed due to COVID 19 restrictions as the global pandemic continues to rage across the world, Chanel was still able to showcase their new designs in a fashion week film.

Chanel set about creating a winter resort atmosphere as they featured their new collection complete with quilted salopettes and faux fur boots.

Ski lifts in France are also closed due to coronavirus restrictions, but the Chanel collection made everyone want head for the slopes, and party afterwards.

The film presented a mix of styles as colour shots of the Castel dance floor were interwoven with black and white sequences of Paris streets. Castel is a favourite nightclub of the fashion crowd.

Designer Virginie Viard, explained how she had been inspired by contrasts, and explained that, “This collection is a mix of two influences: the ambiance of ski holidays, which I adore, and a certain idea of cool Parisian chic, from the 1970s to now.”

