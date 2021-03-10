Catalan Authorities Expected To Announce Further Loosening Of Restrictions Within The Next Few Days.

This comes just after new Covid-19 restrictions came into effect in Catalonia on Monday, March 8, with bars now able to open from 7:30 am to 5 pm- thus extending their opening times and getting rid of the mandatory break between breakfast and lunch.

Also in-person teaching at universities can resume at 30% of classrooms’ capacity. Authorities will also allow outdoor activities at community centres for people over 60 years old, leisure activities for teens, and the return of sports competitions from 16 years old, among others.

School trips have been authorised again, as long as students remain within their social bubble and capacity limits for sports activities are eased to 30% when held indoors and 50% when held in the open air.

Authorities have said that the coronavirus outbreak risk has fallen from ‘very high’ to ‘high’ for the first time in three months in the region.

The outbreak risk fell below 200 to 198 in Catalonia for the first time in three months, meaning a shift from the ‘very high’ risk category down to ‘high’. As the latest Covid-19 figures were made public on Tuesday, March 9, the outbreak risk registered its lowest point since December 13, when Spain was headed for the third wave of the pandemic, eventually peaking at 794.

The outbreak risk is considered to be low at 30, moderate at 70, high at 100 and very high at 200. It is calculated using an iEPG index – found by multiplying the average spread of the virus over the past seven days by the cumulative incidence over the past two weeks.

