Callous Edinburgh OAP Carried Out Brutal Beatings and Left Children to Eat Dog Food

A CALLOUS Edinburgh OAP who carried out brutal beatings and left children to eat dog food has been jailed.

Frances Forsyth, aged 80 carried out a campaign of abuse on children that lasted seven years. She regularly beat the children including kicking, slapping and punching them and on one horrific occasion she actually held a girl’s hand to an electric fire causing burns to the young girl’s hand.

The poor youngsters who she looked after were left to scavenge for dog food when she starved them and the only source of food was a dog bowl when she left them alone.

Forsyth appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in March last year when she admitted to offences of neglect and assault on the children that had visited her home from 1973 up until 1980. The coronavirus pandemic has meant that sentencing of the OAP has been deferred multiple times.

Forsyth has now been sentenced and jailed after appearing in court having travelled there via an ambulance on Monday, March 8.

Sheriff Michael O’Grady QC said, “[The offences] show a lengthy catalogue of disturbing ill-treatment, neglect, indifference and assault against very young and very vulnerable children.

“Under any view they amount to a gross breach of trust.”

The great-grandmother who is now 80 has been jailed for a period of 16 months for the crimes that Sheriff O’Grady called “grave” and “deeply disturbing.”

