SPAIN’S Tourism Minister has announced vaccine passports could begin in May.

The tourism minister said Spain could begin rolling out vaccine passports in May.

Minister Reyes Maroto said the country could begin using the vaccine passport in May, when the international tourism fair FITUR is due to take place in Madrid.

-- Advertisement --



She said: “We could be in a position to start implementing the digital passport (when FITUR starts on May 19).”

The news comes days after Reyes Maroto outlined plans for a vaccine passport pilot which could pave the way for millions of Brits to holiday in the country.

Maroto said Spain was eager to be a pioneer in introducing the immunity passports and confirmed her ministry was actively pursuing the idea.

The Balearic Islands, which include popular holiday destinations Majorca and Ibiza, have already announced they want to be first to welcome foreign tourists back with vaccine passports. Regional governors had urged Ms Maroto to let them start a pilot scheme for visitors who had been jabbed at a meeting last month in Madrid.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Tourism Minister Says Vaccine Passports ‘Could Start in May’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.