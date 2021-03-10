Body Found By Police in Search For Sarah Everard.

Police searching for missing Sarah Everard have discovered human remains in woodland in Kent. The 33-year-old went missing on Wednesday 3 March while walking to her home in Brixton from nearby Clapham in south London.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on Tuesday night (March 9) on suspicion of kidnap and later of murder. Tonight, Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said at a news briefing: “This evening detectives and search teams investigating Sarah’s disappearance have found, very sadly, what appears to be human remains in an area of woodland in Ashford in Kent.”

Ms Dick said her thoughts and prayers were with Ms Everard’s family at a “difficult and painful” time. She said it was too early to confirm any identity, and that may take some considerable time, she added.

“Specialist officers have been with Sarah’s family to update them on the investigation and continue to give them the best support we possibly can,” the commissioner said. Police had been searching land at a disused outdoor activity and golfing centre near the village of Great Chart in Ashford, Kent. Officers in blue bodysuits could be seen scouring the area, with a helicopter also circling constantly. Today’s searches also saw a tent put up in front of a house in Deal, where multiple cars were taken away.



This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

