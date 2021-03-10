Brains behind £26M Brink’s-Mat bullion robbery has died broke, aged 78.

DESPITE masterminding Britain’s biggest robbery at a warehouse on Heathrow’s perimeter in 1983, Brian ‘The Colonel’ Robinson was “cheated” out of his share and never received a penny on his release from prison.

The stolen 6,800 gold ingots, diamonds and cash would be worth £100 million (€117 million) today.

The crime that shook the nation left a trail of eight murders and a worldwide hunt for the loot.

Armed raiders got away with £30 million worth of pure gold after Robinson recruited his brother-in-law, warehouse guard Tony Black, who went on to shop him to the police.

Robinson was jailed for 25 years together with co-ringleader Micky McAvoy.

But on his release, he “didn’t get a tenner” when he got out of prison, having been “cheated” by the “people he trusted,” according to an associate.

Much of the gold has never been recovered, but The Colonel, as he was known for his organisational skills and dapper look, remained tight-lipped about the robbery until his death at a nursing home at ­Kidbrooke, London, on his birthday, February 28.

He had been ill for some time.

His funeral has been delayed by family and friends until April 12 so that a wake can be held on a licensed premises.

