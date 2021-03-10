BBC Breakfast Host Dan Walker Offers Piers Morgan A Place To Chat.

FOLLOWING the shocking departure of Piers Morgan from Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, March 9, his former rival presenter, Dan Walker, couldn’t resist getting in one final dig in to end their long-standing feud.

The BBC breakfast host offered Piers the chance to join him and Louise Minchin on the popular breakfast show to chat about his decision to quit the ITV show.

He took to Twitter, Mr Walker said: “Sorry to hear the news about your departure from GMB @piersmorgan. If you’d like to come on the UK’s number 1 breakfast show to talk about it… we could make some space for you in the morning.”

Despite their feud, he went on to say: “I know Piers a little away from TV & I’ve always found him to be great company (as I’ve said many times).

“I’m sure that underneath the fluff, guff & occasional bile is a decent bloke fighting to get out. I will miss our jousting and I’m sure we’ll see him back on the box soon,” he said.

Others backed Morgan to return to TV soon, with BBC sports presenter Gary Lineker writing: “Whether it’s a football manager, a television presenter or any profession for that matter, it’s always sad when someone loses their job. @piersmorgan is excellent at what he does and I’m sure he’ll be back on the telly soon.”

Lord Alan Sugar also took to Twitter to share his response. “@piersmorgan pushed his luck. I think he might have something else lined up watch this space.”

After dismissing Meghan Markle’s account of her mental health battle during her Oprah interview with husband Prince Harry, which led to him coming under fire from mental health charity Mind and sparking 41,000 complaints, ITV issued a statement on Tuesday, March 9, that read: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

