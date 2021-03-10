Barcelona Make Formal Sergio Aguero Enquiry To Man City

Barcelona Make Formal Enquiry To Man City About Sergio Aguero

According to reports in the media, Manchester City have received a formal enquiry from Barcelona about their record-breaking goalscorer, the Argentinian striker, Sergio Aguero.

The report comes from TyC Sports, who claim that president-elect, Joan Laporta, sees the signing of Aguero as a way of keeping Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou, amid all the rumours that Messi was due to leave this Summer.

Aguero and Messi are best friends, and of course, played together many times for the Argentinian national team over the course of 15 years.

During his ten years with Man City, Aguero has broken their all-time goalscoring record, netting an incredible 256 times, but a series of injuries, and a period of isolation after testing positive for coronavirus have limited the player to only four starts this campaign across all competitions, without any goals scored.

Aguero will be 33 this coming Summer, so he is approaching his final years as a top player, maybe a move to Barcelona to join up with his friend will be a wonderful swansong for him, with Messi also 33 years of age, and his contract with the Catalan giants running out on June 30, Messi has been free to talk to other clubs since January.

A combination of two of world football’s top strikers is a mouth-watering prospect for any club, so now it remains to be seen what will transpire with both players, as there has also been talk in the media about Messi possibly making the switch to Aguero’s Manchester club to link up again with Pep Guardiola.

