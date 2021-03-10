Athens Police Attacked With Petrol Bombs As Protests Erupt

By
Chris King
-
0
Athens Police Attacked With Petrol Bombs As Protests Erupt
Athens Police Attacked With Petrol Bombs As Protests Erupt. image: twitter

ATHENS Police Attacked With Petrol Bombs As Lockdown Protests Erupt In Greece

Violent scenes erupted in the Nea Smyrni area of Athens, Greece, on Tuesday 9, as a protest against police violence turned nasty, with footage on social media showing Molotov cocktails and flares being thrown at police officers.

Reports say that at least one officer has been injured, and ten people have been arrested, as more videos emerged that showed mass skirmishes between the police and the demonstrators.

-- Advertisement --

The original demonstration came as the result of a video seen on social media that appeared to show police officers beating a man up in the Nea Smyrni neighbourhood of Athens, with audio clearly picking up the man saying “I’m in pain”, as the cops beat him.

Around 5,000 people marched through the area some holding banners that read “cops out of our neighbourhoods”, and others reading “parks are for laughing, not for hearing the words ‘I’m in pain”, presumably referring to the man in the video.

Masked groups could be seen in videos, breaking away from the main crowd to hurl things at the police, and the police responding with water cannons and tear gas.


Greek authorities have announced that an investigation is already underway into the force used by the police, with the officers in the video saying they had been called out to check if lockdown restrictions were being adhered to.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the prime minister, appeared on Greek television on Tuesday, condemning the violence, calling for calm, and referring to the injured officer he said, “I am addressing young people, who are destined to create and not to destroy. Blind rage does not lead anywhere”.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Athens Police Attacked With Petrol Bombs As Protests Erupt”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleSevilla Knocked Out Of Champions League By Dortmund
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here