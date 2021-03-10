Athens Police Attacked With Petrol Bombs As Protests Erupt

ATHENS Police Attacked With Petrol Bombs As Lockdown Protests Erupt In Greece



Violent scenes erupted in the Nea Smyrni area of Athens, Greece, on Tuesday 9, as a protest against police violence turned nasty, with footage on social media showing Molotov cocktails and flares being thrown at police officers.

Reports say that at least one officer has been injured, and ten people have been arrested, as more videos emerged that showed mass skirmishes between the police and the demonstrators.

The original demonstration came as the result of a video seen on social media that appeared to show police officers beating a man up in the Nea Smyrni neighbourhood of Athens, with audio clearly picking up the man saying “I’m in pain”, as the cops beat him.

Around 5,000 people marched through the area some holding banners that read “cops out of our neighbourhoods”, and others reading “parks are for laughing, not for hearing the words ‘I’m in pain”, presumably referring to the man in the video.

Masked groups could be seen in videos, breaking away from the main crowd to hurl things at the police, and the police responding with water cannons and tear gas.

Greek authorities have announced that an investigation is already underway into the force used by the police, with the officers in the video saying they had been called out to check if lockdown restrictions were being adhered to.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the prime minister, appeared on Greek television on Tuesday, condemning the violence, calling for calm, and referring to the injured officer he said, “I am addressing young people, who are destined to create and not to destroy. Blind rage does not lead anywhere”.

