ANDREW NEIL Wants To Sign Piers Morgan To His New Channel GB News

Andrew Neil, the veteran former BBC broadcaster and interviewer, gave his full backing to controversial Piers Morgan after he had quit his position on Good Morning Britain after an on-air argument with show colleague, the weather presenter, Alex Beresford, telling the BBC that Morgan would be a “huge asset” to his soon to be launched GB News channel.

Piers walked off the set of GMB at the start of Tuesday’s programme after a fierce clash with Beresford over the interview Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry gave with Oprah Winfrey, with Ofcom announcing that they would be launching an investigation after they received a reported 41,000 complaints about Piers’s comments.

-- Advertisement --



Neil’s GB News is lining up to compete with the likes of Sky News, ITV, and the BBC when it launches sometime in March, and told the BBC that he would be “delighted” to speak to the former Mirror editor about a role in his new channel, “If he’s up for it”.

An ITV statement about Piers Morgan’s Tuesday resignation read, “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add”, as reported by express.co.uk.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “ Andrew Neil Wants To Sign Piers Morgan To GB News”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.