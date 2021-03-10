Andalusian Centre of Letters Launches ‘Conversations in the Museum’

The Andalusian Centre of Letters launches the ‘Conversations in the Museum’ programme.

Professor Rocío Plaza gave a conference on Gonzalo Bilbao’s painting ‘Las cigarreras’ and was joined by the director of the Museum of Fine Arts in Seville, Valme Muñoz, the director of the Andalusian Arts Centre, Eva Díaz, and the director of Sociocultural Actions of the Unicaja Foundation, Rafael Muñoz on Tuesday, March 9.

The event was part of the ‘Conversations in the Museum’ programme which is being both sponsored and organised by the CAL.

The Director of the Andalusian Centre of Letters has explained how with the program “we aim for literature to conquer our Andalusian museums, for words to be a voice in time”. He went on to discuss how writers will be able to choose a painting or a piece of artwork from one of Andalucia’s museums and then recreate it in writing. He highlighted that this will “all take place in the heart of the museums and art galleries”.

Rafael Muñoz spoke of how the Unicaja Foundation has collaborated with the Andalusian Centre of Letters for a number of years now. The collaboration first started in 2015 and has allowed various programs to take place that have promoted reading, “such as the provincial meetings of reading clubs or the cycle ‘Cádiz, Libro abierto¡ where prominent authors such as Ana Rossetti or Felipe Benítez Reyes took part”.

