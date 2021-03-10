Andalucía Will Decide Whether To Open All Borders On March 18

Spain’s Andalucía Will Decide Whether To Open All It’s Borders On March 18.

The community of Andalucía has announced that by March 18 there will be enough data available to make a decision on easing restrictions further by opening all it’s borders back up.

The positive data from the last few weeks offers some hope for a reduction in the restrictions. However, there is some concern over the spread of the British strain that is developing in the Andalucían community.

The next few days will be key to the future of its evolution in the region, as currently, the incidence of the new variant called B.117, already accounts for 60% of the total infections recorded.

Although the data extracted from the infections by variant B.117 are really worrying, the Ministry of Health and Families has also sent a message of optimism. This is due to the differences in infections according to the province since some specific areas have a higher percentage of the mutation compared to others.

Perimeter openings would therefore depend on the number of infections and the incidence rate of each province in particular. For example, Jesús Aguirre, Minister of Health and Families, confirmed yesterday that infections caused by the British strain amount to 93% of the total in Almería.

In Granada and Cádiz, 75% of the cases are caused by the variant B.117. On the other side of the scale, Córdoba has only 18% of cases due to the variant; in the case of Huelva, the cases from the British strain only account for 11% of the infections.

