Ambulance service pays tribute to paramedic of 30 years who has died of Covid.

NORTH West Ambulance Service said that “it is with great sadness that we share the loss of our friend and colleague, Peter Millington” who has died aged 58, after battling with Covid.

Peter, who worked as a capacity manager in our Regional Operations Control Centre (ROCC), was “a member of our green family” for over 30 years, said NWAS in a statement, adding that he had sadly passed away over the weekend.

-- Advertisement --



Peter worked as a paramedic at Wigan Ambulance Station and as an operational trainer.

His passion and skill for computers eventually led to him to move into the information field as a capacity manager firstly at Broughton Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) then moving to Manchester working as part of the Regional Planning Team.

“He was a very valued and popular member of the team, always having a happy outlook and very helpful no matter what the issue,” said the ambulance service.

Peter leaves behind his fiancée Lynn Caddick and his two children, Alex, who works for NWAS in Broughton EOC, and Sophie.

His children said: “We are devastated at the loss of our lovely Dad. He brought joy to everyone he knew and will be missed by many. We will forever hold the special memories we have of him in our hearts.”

Chief Executive Daren Mochrie also paid tribute: “On behalf of NWAS, I would like to send my sincere condolences to Peter’s family for their sad loss.

“Peter was a well-loved colleague and a friend to many. Known for his charming nature and smile that would light up a room, he will be deeply missed.

“We are offering our support to his family and colleagues at this difficult time.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ambulance service pays tribure to paramedic of 30 years who has died of Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.