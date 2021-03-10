£20 Million Fund Fuels Search For Electric Vehicle Innovations

INNOVATION ideas for zero-emission vehicles could benefit from a share of £20 million (€23 million) in funding announced on Wednesday, March 10.

-- Advertisement --



The UK government is launching a research and development competition, open to some of the most promising electric vehicle technology innovations. This could include zero-emission emergency vehicles, charging technology or EV battery recycling.

“This investment will help ensure the UK remains a world leader in EV design and manufacture, which could create around 6,000 skilled jobs over the next decade, helping us to build back greener,” a statement read.

The government has also published today its response to the consultation on ending the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans. Cementing its commitment to phasing out new vehicles of this kind by 2030, and for all new cars and vans to be zero-emission at the tailpipe by 2035.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Investing in innovation is crucial in decarbonising transport, which is why I’m delighted to see creative zero-emission projects across the UK come to life.

“The funding announced today will help harness some of the brightest talent in the UK tech industry, encouraging businesses to become global leaders in EV innovation, creating jobs and accelerating us towards our net-zero ambitions.”

Among the previous winners is a zero-emission ambulance prototype for London Ambulance Service. Designed by ULEMCo, the ambulance can reach speeds of 90 mph and travel an average of 200 miles a day with zero emissions.

Another successful bidder was tech start-up Urban Foresight, which was given £3 million to develop pop-up chargers that rise up out of the pavement to provide a discreet, safe and low-cost EV charging solution to those without off-street parking.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “£20 Million Fund Fuels Search For Electric Vehicle Innovations”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.