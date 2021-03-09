YURI GAGARIN: The First Man In Space was born on this date in 1934



Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin

9 March 1934 – 27 March 1968



Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin was a Russian pilot and cosmonaut who became the first human being to travel into outer space, achieving a major milestone in the Space Race when his capsule, Vostok 1, completed one orbit of Earth on 12 April 1961.

The orbital 3KA space capsule completed a single orbit around Earth, skimming the upper atmosphere at 91 nautical miles at its lowest point. The flight took 108 minutes from launch to landing. Gagarin parachuted to the ground separately from his capsule after ejecting at 23,000 ft altitude.

Gagarin became an international celebrity and was awarded many medals and titles, including Hero of the Soviet Union, his nation’s highest honour, and he even has a crater on the moon named after him.

Born in the village of Klushino near Gzhatsk – which was later renamed after him, later renamed after him – in his youth Gagarin was a foundryman at a steel plant in Lyubertsy, before joining the Soviet Air Force as a pilot, and was stationed at the Luostari Air Base, before his selection for the Soviet space programme with five other cosmonauts.

Following his spaceflight, Gagarin became deputy training director of the Cosmonaut Training Centre, which was later named after him. He was also elected as a deputy of the Soviet of Union in 1962, and then to the Soviet of Nationalities, respectively the lower and upper chambers of the Supreme Soviet.

Vostok 1 was Gagarin’s only spaceflight, after completing training at the Zhukovsky Air Force Engineering Academy on 17 February 1968, he was allowed to fly regular aircraft, but tragically Gagarin died five weeks later when the MiG-15 training jet he was piloting with his flight instructor Vladimir Seryogin crashed near the town of Kirzhach.

