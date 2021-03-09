Woman hit by car on pedestrian crossing faces fine

A WOMAN from Lugo who was run over is facing a fine of €1,000 because she was drunk at the time.

At the time of the accident, the victim was walking along the street with a blood alcohol level that was double the maximum allowed (0.58 milligrams per litre).

Local Police officers travelled to the scene of the accident, who verified that the vehicle had hit the woman on a pedestrian crossing.

The police carried out the breathalyser tests on both the driver and the pedestrian, but only the latter was positive. She had to be taken by ambulance to a hospital in Lugo to be treated for her injuries.

The current road safety law establishes that, in addition to drivers, other users of public roads, such as pedestrians, are required to undergo a breathalyser test when they are involved in a traffic accident or commit a violation of traffic regulations.

Users of the roads can face fines of up to €1,000 even if they are not driving, if they are tested and the result is positive, or if they refused to undergo testing.

