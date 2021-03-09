VIRTUAL HALF MARATHON raises money for the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

As the global coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the world, charities are struggling as their normal fundraising events are still not able to take place.

The virtual edition of the Very Heroic Half Marathon and 10 km ‘Ciudad de Valdepeñas’ recently took place and managed to raise nearly 1,800 euros for the Spanish Association Against Cancer. Over 450 runners took part in events which went virtual for the first time this year.

Last year around 2000 runners joined in and this year’s event aimed to keep the spirit of the Marathon alive while still raising money for the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

David Sevilla, councillor for Sports, explained that “These are difficult times, Covid has meant that organisations such as the AECC have seen a reduction in their income and this has had repercussions for the sick”. He also went on to highlight the excellent number of attendees for the virtual event.

Victoriano González de la Aleja, president of the AECC Local Assembly in Valdepeñas also spoke of how the coronavirus has affected fundraising activities and explained that the association has been unable to hold events such as their annual quest and charity meal. The funds raised from these events would normally put towards research along with money going to the psycho-oncology service.

