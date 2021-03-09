Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews Transferred to Trauma Centre After “Nasty Fall”.

AUSTRALIAN politician and the current premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, broke several ribs and damaged his vertebrae in a “nasty fall” at a holiday home on the Mornington Peninsula on Tuesday, March 9. However, he has had surgery and is expected to remain in intensive care for the next few days.

Mr Andrews, who landed on his back after slipping on wet stairs, was being treated at the Peninsula Private Hospital in Langwarrin before being moved to The Alfred. He will not return to work until at least next week, with Deputy Premier James Merlino stepping up as acting Premier.

Andrews released a brief statement to update people on his condition, stating: “A CT scan has revealed several broke ribs and vertebrae damage, and subsequent medical advice has recommended I remain in intensive care for the next few days.”

He added that his wife Catherine and their three children Grace, Noah and Joseph were grateful to paramedics who “showed such care and kindness to our family this morning”.

The state leader thanked friends and colleagues who sent messages of support throughout the day and hopes to provide another update later this week.

“James Merlino will serve as Acting Premier while I recover over the next few days. For now, we’d like to ask that our family’s privacy is respected,” he concluded.

