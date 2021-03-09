Vicar Of Dibley star Trevor Peacock dies from dementia-related illness aged 89.

Trevor Peacock may well be best remembered for his portrayal of farmer Jim Trott in the hit British comedy, a role he played in all three seasons of the show and numerous one-off specials.

A statement on behalf of his family read: “Trevor Peacock, actor, writer and song-writer, died aged 89 on the morning of March 8 from a dementia-related illness.” Peacock was diagnosed with dementia in 2009, and it was later reported in 2017 that he had advanced dementia and had retired from acting, living in a nursing home.

-- Advertisement --



Trevor’s longtime role as Dibley Parish Council member Jim won him a legion of fans with his saucy remarks and his catchphrase of “no no no no…” He was an accomplished actor who was also known for his Shakespearean roles, starring in a number off BBC productions including Titus Andronicus, Twelfth Night and Henry V.

The star was born in North London in 1931 and began his career in theatre with roles in Leaping Ginger and Cinderella. He had a string of appearances in TV shows such as My Family, Hotel Babylon, Midsomer Murders and EastEnders. The actor also appeared in the 1990 movie version of Hamlet and a 2000 production of Don Quixote.

His TV career spanned five decades but he also enjoyed a lesser-known career as a composer and wrote a song that knocked Elvis Presley off the top spot in America.

‘Mrs Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter’ by Herman’s Hermits was a number one hit in the US in May 1965 and sold 14 million copies worldwide.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Vicar Of Dibley Star Trevor Peacock Dies Aged 89”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.