Valencia mum goes viral on TikTok with scathing reviews of paella recipes

LOLA, a mum from Valencia who has gone viral on TikTok criticising how people make paellas, has finally found one she likes.

Lola has more than 49,800 followers on TikTok who are accustomed to her sense of humour and the way she talks about how other people can’t make paella properly. She also has thousands of followers on Twitter where the “outraged mum” (Madre Indignada on TikTok) evaluated recipes which claim to be paellas.

She first went viral in February when she criticised several so-called paellas which she said were “rice with things in” because they didn’t follow the original recipe or use the proper ingredients. She also broadcast a video in which she prepared her own paella, based, she says, on the original recipe and made in the “proper” way.

However, she has now shared something historic on her TikTok account, she has found a paella that she likes, the elaboration of which she says is very “faithful” to the original.

She has several words of praise for the paella, and says the fire is well stoked and level, it’s “world class”, she adds. She says that the meat is well-fried and the rice is properly made “not like they were feeding chickens”. Her applause is accompanied by “that’s how a proper paella is made, they way God intended it.”

She is planning something special for when she reaches 50,000 followers, such as preparing what “others consider to be paella” to see whether or not she likes it.

