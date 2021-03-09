Underwater exploration of National Park will help tackle climate change

FOR six days, the vessel of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) Ramón Margalef sailed through the waters of the Maritime-Terrestrial National Park of the Cabrera Archipelago.

On board were scientists from the oceanographic centres of the Balearic Islands, Malaga and Santander and engineers from the University of Cantabria.

Their purpose was to obtain high-resolution images that will enable the generation of virtual 3D scenarios of the Park’s most appealing habitats.

In addition, the project allowed the divers to test very high-resolution underwater recording equipment, specifically adapted for use in vulnerable marine habitats and the information gathered will allow the equipment to be used in similar environments in the future.

The long-term aim is to turn the park into a laboratory of sustainability from where to export knowledge and new technological advances to face climate change.

University of Cantabria engineer Adolfo Cobo explained that the underwater image capture system that has been developed “is an example of how technology can help conserve natural spaces.”

“The next step will be to apply artificial intelligence to automatically analyse the large number of images and data that this system can generate,” he added.

