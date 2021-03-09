UK Urgently Summons EU Representative To London Over ‘Brussels Vaccine Lies’.

THE UK’s First Secretary of State and Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, has accused Charles Michel, the EU’s ambassador to London, of spreading lies after the top eurocrat claimed Britain has an export ban on vaccines.

The Foreign Secretary demanded that the European Council President “set the record straight” as another major cross-Channel row over vaccines broke out. Mr Raab also summoned the EU’s ambassador to London for a dressing down because Downing Street had repeatedly had to “correct the record” on false claims by the bloc. In an angry letter to Mr Michel, he wrote: “The UK Government has not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine components.

-- Advertisement --



“Any references to a UK export ban or any restrictions on vaccines are completely false.” The Foreign Secretary added: “We are all facing this pandemic together.”

The row blew up after Mr Michel, the EU’s most senior official, claimed the UK and US have vaccine exports ban in a desperate defence of the bloc’s move to prevent a shipment of 250,000 life-saving jabs to Australia, in fact, the US has a vaccines export ban in place, but Britain doesn’t.

Desperate EU officials leapt to the defence of Mr Michel, claiming the UK has medicines restrictions that are “tantamount to an export ban”. Asked to provide exact details of the mechanisms, one insider close to the Council chief was unable to provide an answer to reporters.

The official said Mr Michel’s words were made on the strength of “information provided to us by the Commission”. In a bizarre twist, the European Commission denied that this information ever existed or was passed to the Council.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Urgently Summons EU Representative To London Over ‘Brussels Vaccine Lies’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.