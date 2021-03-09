Thomas Tuchel Continues Unbeaten Start With Chelsea.

CHELSEA have now gone eleven games unbeaten under new boss Thomas Tuchel after a comfortable 2-0 victory over in-form Everton on Monday, March 8.

Everton came into the contest at Stambridge on the back of a three-game winning streak however, a Jorginho penalty and Ben Godfrey own goal helped the Blues open up a four-point cushion in the race for the top four.

Kai Havertz was the star man for the home side and it was his deflected shot that got the ball rolling. Havertz, who unimpressed under previous manager Frank Lampard, turned a Marcos Alonso cross towards goal, which took a wicked deflection off Godfrey, leaving Joran Pickford with no chance of stopping it.

The 21-year-old German was then tripped in the box after skipping around Pickford to earn his side a second-half penalty, which Jorginho finished neatly with his trademark hop, skip and jump.

Everton drop to six position in the Premier League, four points behind Chelsea who have some serious momentum on their side.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel: “We deserved to win. It was a very difficult first half, but we controlled it completely. Second half we increased our level and had a lot of dangerous attacks.

“You see the quality of the players and the club. It is a pleasure to be on the sideline and work with the team. Everybody in the club is doing everything to compete at this level.”

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti: “We have to be honest; we are not at the same level. We cannot play an open game against this kind of team.

“It was the plan to play the same way as we played against Liverpool, but against Liverpool we scored early.

“We are looking to fight for Europe. This is good for us. We will be there until the last game. We are disappointed for this defeat but no tragedy. We look to the next game.”

