Thomas Markle Says He’ll Stop Talking To The Press When Meghan Speaks To Him.

Thomas Markle has vowed he will not stop speaking to the press about his daughter until she and Prince Harry resume contact with him. He said to Susanne Reid and Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain that he had not spoken with his daughter for a few years and would love to hear from her. He also said he would like to see his grandson, Archie, and that he only lives around 100Km away from the Sussexes.

In the wake of the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah, Thomas told Good Morning Britain: ‘I’m very disappointed about it. I’ve apologised about this thing, what happened, at least 100 times or so. The bottom line is I’ve never heard back from Meghan or Harry in any way shape or form. If I haven’t heard from them in 30 days I’ll do another story in the press. And I haven’t heard from them. I would love to hear from them.’

‘No one took any time to protect any member of our family. We were attacked by the press every day,’ he said. ‘No one was there to care for us.’

Mr Markle says that he’s apologised ‘100 times’ for doing a deal with a paparazzi photographer before the royal wedding in 2018 and urged the couple to see him now they only live ’70 miles away’.

He also denied the Royal Family – or Britain – is racist, calling Meghan and Harry’s claims ‘bulls**t’ and saying if it is true a royal asked about how ‘dark’ Archie’s skin would be it was probably just a ‘dumb question’.

The royal family are said to be in urgent talks regarding a response to the interview. Please check for updates later today on this explosive story.

