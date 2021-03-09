The UK’s Covid Deaths In The Over-80s Drops By 79% In Five Weeks.

Weekly deaths involving coronavirus in the over-80s have fallen 79% in five weeks in England and Wales, figures show.

There were 1,118 Covid-19 deaths in adults aged 80 and over in the week ending February 26, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. This is a fall of more than three-quarters since the week ending January 22, when 5,326 deaths involving coronavirus took place in this age group, according to the latest analysis.

Experts say the “dramatic” fall in deaths in this age group is likely to be down to vaccination. Some deaths in the latest week may not yet have been fully recorded but the fall in Covid-19 deaths among the over-80s up to the previous week, ending February 19, was still significant, at 66%.

Adults aged 80 and over were included in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s second priority group for the vaccine, followed by those aged 75 and over, and 70 and over. Doses were first offered in early December. By mid-February, the Government said it had offered the jab to everyone in these groups.

A total of 40,991 care home residents in England and Wales have now had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began. The figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.

All regions of England recorded a week-on-week fall in the number of Covid-19 deaths registered in the week to February 26, the ONS said. South-east England saw the highest number of Covid-19 deaths registered: 481, down 24% from 636 in the previous week.

Overall, 145,647 deaths had occurred in the UK by February 26 where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.

