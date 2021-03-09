Teenager MADE UP Story That Led to French Teacher Samuel Paty Being Beheaded.

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl has admitted she made up a story that led to her 47-year-old teacher Samuel Paty being beheaded by a teenage terrorist. Paty was murdered for showing a cartoon of a nude Prophet Mohammed in his freedom of expression class after the girl’s father launched a social media campaign, identifying Mr Paty and the school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

Paty was horrifically beheaded by 18-year-old Abdoullakh Anzorov, who was in contact with the teen’s dad before butchering the history and geography teacher, it was later claimed.

Aboulakh Anzorov reportedly shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ – ‘God is the greatest’ – before posting a picture of the tragic teacher’s decapitated head online. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack.

However, as reported by the BBC, the teenage girl has now admitted lying about her teacher to please her father.

The teenager’s lawyer, Mbeko Tabula, told AFP: “She lied because she felt trapped in a spiral because her classmates had asked her to be a spokesperson.”

According to evidence given by the girl seen by French media, the teenager said: “I didn’t see the cartoons, it was a girl in my class who showed me them.”

Speaking on French radio on Tuesday, March 9, Virginie Le Roy, the Paty family’s lawyer said the girl’s family knew that she had not been in class on the day in question, because she had been suspended the day before, said: “So to come and say now, sorry, I believed my daughter’s lies, that’s really weak,” the lawyer told RTL radio.

