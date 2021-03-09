TEEN arrested after fatal street stabbing in Hamstead.

West Midlands police have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Hamstead.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 7 shortly before 10 pm when the victim who is thought to be in his late teens was stabbed on West Road, Hamstead. Emergency services rushed to the scene and four ambulances along with three paramedic officers tried to save the man’s life, but tragically this was not possible.

West Midlands police have confirmed that a teen was taken to hospital after being detained in the area. The man is not believed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries and is due to be questioned by police.

Police said that, “We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of murder after another man was found with stab injuries in Hamstead.

“We were called to West Road just after 9.45pm yesterday (7 March) and discovered a man, believed to be in his late teens, seriously injured in the street.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police have appealed for anyone with any information to come forward and Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, part of the force’s homicide team, said, “A young man has tragically died and we will be doing all we can to work out exactly what went on last night.

“We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time, but left before speaking to officers. We need them to come forward and tell us what they saw.”

