Taxi driver jailed for sexually assaulting passenger with son in the car

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Taxi driver jailed for sexually assaulting passenger with son in the car
CREDIT: Twitter

Taxi driver jailed for sexually assaulting a female passenger with her son in the car.

Najibullah Hakani, 27, from Hartshill, Stoke-on-Trent, was found guilty of assaulting the woman after stopping off during a journey between Crewe and Audley.

He was sentenced to two years’ in jail today, Tuesday, March 9, at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court after being convicted of sexual assault last month.

-- Advertisement --

The court heard that Hakani’s 26-year-old passenger had booked a taxi to take her from her home address in Crewe to a friend’s house in Audley in April 2018.

She was travelling with her young son.

He started to make lewd comments and asked personal questions, before pulling over just off the A500 near to fields and asking her to get in the front of the cab.


She said she was frightened and did as she was told. Hakani put his hand inside her top and then grabbed her hand and placed it on his groin.

She went into her friend’s house, and they saw she was shaking and upset. She then reported the incident to police.

A DNA sample from clothing provided a link to Hakani.


Detective Inspector Zoe Kelsall, of Staffordshire Police, said: “We’re thankful the victim had the courage to come forward and tell us what happened.

“This was a frightening experience for her as she was vulnerable and worried about her own safety and that of her child.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Taxi driver jailed for sexually assaulting passenger with son in the car”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleBREAKING NEWS: Piers Morgan QUITS Good Morning Britain
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here