Spain’s Summer Tourism Looking ‘Optimistic’ According to Politician

SPAIN’S tourism is looking “optimistic” for summer, according to a politician.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, said Spain’s tourism is looking “optimistic” for summer.

She said prospects for tourism in summer are “optimistic” and said the government would act with “prudence” to contain the coronavirus and avoid “going backwards.”

She added: “We are working from Tourism in the development of different instruments that guarantee safe mobility,” including vaccine passports.

Maroto explained that the current vaccines and the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will be approved in “a matter of days,” will help travel and will allow between 30 and 40 per cent of the population to be vaccinated in spring between and around 70 per cent by the end of summer.

The politician said that when the number of those to be vaccinated in spring is reached, Spanish tourist destinations will be able to reopen.

The news comes after a business group proposed travel vouchers to boost tourism throughout Spain.

Business lobby group Exceltur, which looks after many of the big Spanish tourism companies has sent a report making a series of demands to help improve the tourism industry this summer.

One suggestion would see the government issue travel vouchers similar to those available for destinations in Alicante, Castellon and Valencia, but that they be extended to include trips throughout the whole of Spain.

Exceltur has estimated that an initiative of this size would require an investment by the regional government of somewhere in the region of €264 million, but that such an endeavour could generate €4,000 million in income and potentially create 30,000 additional jobs.

The national voucher would be independent from the Imserso programme and would benefit all tourists.

