Sexist banner against Shakira exhibited by radical PSG fans

BEFORE the second leg of the Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, scheduled for Wednesday in the Parc des Princes, fans exhibited a disgraceful sexist banner against singer Shakira.

The Colombian singer is, of course, the wife of one of the players in the rival team, Gerard Piqué.

The banner displayed by the radical fans read “Shakira a la Jonquera”, suggestin that she should be in the brothel that is in the border town between Spain and France.

They also held other offensive banners against Barça.

Shakira was already the object of insults from Espanyol fans in the past, when they also showed a banner with the slogan “Shakira belongs to everyone” that provoked the outrage of the Barça team and her husband Gerard Piqué.

It remains to be seen if the PSG team will denounce the behaviour of the radical fans, who have always had the support of the club on similar occasions.

Shakira’s fans are outraged over the humiliating behaviour towards her and commented on how sad it was that the fans would sink so low, insulting a woman and suggesting she is a prostitute just because her husband plays for a rival team.

Bien patéticos algunos aficionados del fútbol que su cerebro no da para más y se meten con Shakira sólo por ser la esposa de un jugador rival (jonquera es un burdel) y no es la primera vez que se meten con ella. #RespectShakira pic.twitter.com/dSUZEKtf3b

— 💋 (@miss_sincera) March 7, 2021

