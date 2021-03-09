Security guard beaten by youths who tried to catch train without ticket

A SECURITY guard was brutally attacked at a Renfe station in Barcelona after trying to stop two youths from getting on a train without paying.

The events, which were recorded by a bystander, took place on Sunday, March 7, at the Sagrera station in Barcelona when the Renfe security guard tried to stop the two men who had not paid for a ticket.

The two men, who appeared to be drunk according to witnesses, reacted violently after the guard tried to stop them, and beat him violently. When he fell to the floor, one of the attackers kicked him repeatedly and the attack continued until a female employee at the train station intervened.

The victim, 43, was treated for face wounds and injuries to his left shoulder and made a complaint with the Catalan police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, against the attackers, who were identified by the Mossos.

The Union for Cataluña Security and Services ADN has complained of a growing number of attacks against security guards in the region in the past months.

