Police Arrest Gang who ‘Held up Malaga Casino at Gun Point’

Officers from the police have arrested the gang after they are said to have held up Malaga casinos at gun point.

The investigation began last December when several gambling halls located in Mijas, Fuengirola and Benalmadena were robbed. These thefts caused great concern among the owners of this type of establishment, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

Since the crimes were committed in different police districts, officers from the National Police and the Guardia Civil worked together to find the gang, with their investigations leading them to identify the group’s alleged leader.

According to reports, the leader lived in Coin while part of the gang was also based in Alhaurin el Grande.

The group are thought to have travelled through Malaga province committing robberies.

Following their investigations, police discovered then the gang was planning its next robbery at a supermarket and arrested two men and one woman, all of French and Spanish nationality.

The Ministry of the Interior said they are charged with four crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation and belonging to a criminal group. During their searches, police reportedly found items used to carry out the robberies, including a car and a motorcycle.

After the detainees were brought to justice, the head of the Investigating Court number 3 of Fuengirola ordered the group’s leader to prison.

The investigation was carried out by agents belonging to the UDEV I Group of the Fuengirola Police Station, the UDEV I Group of the Torremolinos-Benaladena Police Station and the Main Post of the Guardia Civil in Mijas.

