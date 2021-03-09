Piers Morgan STORMS OFF Good Morning Britain As Alex Beresford Calls His Behaviour ‘Diabolical’

Piers Morgan STORMS OFF Good Morning Britain As Fellow Presenter Alex Beresford Calls His Behaviour Towards Meghan Markle ‘Diabolical’.

Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford called out Piers Morgan for his comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their interview with Oprah- within seconds that was it and Piers ‘threw the toys out the pram’ and stormed off the set.

The 55-year-old outspoken star wasn’t keen on hearing Alex’s point of view and walked off mid-show. Susanna Reid decided to send the breakfast programme to a break as the atmosphere quickly turned sour on set, as co-star Charlotte Hawkins looked on.

Alex clearly felt strongly about Piers’ most recent comments about Meghan and Harry, and told him: “This is absolutely diabolical behaviour.” Referring to Piers’ claims that he used to talk to Meghan and she “dropped him” once she started dating Prince Harry, Alex told him: “She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to.”

The main crux of the argument centred on a statement Meghan Markle made in the Oprah interview that she was asked by Palace insiders what colour Archie would be when born.

After being calmed down by the show’s producers, Piers came back on and, at the time of writing, the argument continued unabated.

