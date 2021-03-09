PHILIPPE COUTINHO Could Be Set For Barcelona Axe Under New President Joan Laporta

With a new phase starting soon at Barcelona FC, president-elect Joan Laporta, according to reports in the Spanish media by AS, is thought to be looking to cut the club’s wage bill this Summer – said to be the highest in the world – and will be looking at ways of reducing his Camp Nou squad accordingly, with one of the names already being spoken of is Philippe Coutinho, as reported by The Sun.

The 28-year-old Brazilian playmaker spent last season on loan with Bayern Munich, and has endured a nightmare spell at the Nou Camp since his £142million switch from Liverpool in 2018, this season starting just eight La Liga matches.

Coutinho is on an incredible wage of £146,000-a-week and takes home a £7.6million salary, and AS have said they are convinced that if the club can find a potential buyer then Coutinho would leave, but his recent dip in form, and lack of match-time, might be an obstacle.

Antoine Griezmann, the French striker is another name mentioned, as it is known that Laporta, as well as wanting to trim the wage bill, is also keen to bring in defender David Alaba from Bayern Munich, whose contract expires this Summer, enabling him to leave the Germans on a free transfer, with AS reporting that Alaba’s agent was in Barcelona last week to discuss a potential deal.

