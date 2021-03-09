PENGUIN escapes killer whale by flinging itself onto a dinghy to the shock and delight of all the tourists aboard.

The dramatic scenes of the penguin escaping from the killer whale after launching itself at a tourist dinghy have delighted many viewers on the net as the plucky little penguin managed to escape being eaten.

Matt Karsten, aged 40, a travel blogger was taking a tour through Antarctica with his wife Anna aged 32, when the pair got to see the plucky penguin. The pair were taking a Zodiac dinghy boat tour through the icebergs of Antarctica’s Gerlache Strait at the time.

-- Advertisement --



A group of orca whales started to swim near the zodiac boats. The chase of the poor little penguin began as it repeatedly tried to out swim the orcas. The little penguin repeatedly tried jumping out of the water and eventually managed to jump high enough to land on one of the tourist boats.

Blogger Matt said, ‘It was crazy to see in person. It was like watching a National Geographic episode on location. I imagine the penguin was very relieved to get away.

‘We were heading out for a scenic Zodiac cruise between icebergs when a large pod of orcas showed up playing in the water besides us.

‘They swam right up to the camera and said hello. Suddenly the orcas started chasing a gentoo penguin trying to eat it.

‘Back and forth they went with the penguin swimming fast with the orcas on its trail. Eventually the poor penguin tried to jump into a nearby zodiac boat.

‘The penguin failed at first, falling back into the water, but then managed on the second attempt.’

The orcas followed the boat for a while but soon gave up and eventually the penguin was able to say goodbye and jump back into the water and head off home.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Penguin Escapes Killer Whale by Flinging Itself onto a Tourist Dinghy”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.