THE Mayor of Palma, Jose Hila, the Councillor for Social Justice, Feminism and LGTBI, Sonia Vivas, and representatives of the different municipal formations appeared on the city hall balcony.

Standing above a large banner commemorating International Women’s Day, they applauded the concept of equality for all on Monday March 8.

This day has been commemorated by many women’s groups over the past century but was adopted by the United Nations in 1952 the UN the annual March celebration in memory of 130 women who died on that date in 1908. in a fire at a textile factory in New York where they worked and in which they had closed in protest to demand better working conditions.

-- Advertisement --



According to the mayor, “this is a day to highlight the struggle for equality between men and women. As a City Council we join because we believe that Palma must be a space of equality. We must not suggest that this has already been achieved because we still have a lot of work to do. ”

Councillor Sonia Vivas emphasised that “women’s rights are never consolidated, so we must fight because whenever there is a moment of crisis, women’s rights are affected. That is why from a feminist point of view it is very important to work from within the institutions themselves.”

Later that day, various sites in Palma were highlighted with purple spotlights as the Women’s Social and Political Union (Suffragettes) in the UK started using purple, green and white to symbolise women’s equality as historically, purple was a colour that denoted justice and dignity and now it is used to represent women.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Palma Council celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8”.