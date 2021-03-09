Overseas Fans Set to Be BANNED from the Tokyo Olympics Over COVID Fears.

JAPAN appears to have decided to hold this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics WITHOUT overseas spectators due to concern among the Japanese public about COVID-19.

According to Japanese news agency, Kyodo, the government had concluded that welcoming fans from abroad would not be possible given public concern about the coronavirus and the detection of more contagious variants in many countries.

“The organising committee has decided it is essential to hold the ceremony in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima behind closed doors, only permitting participants and invitees to take part in the event, to avoid large crowds forming amid the pandemic,” Kyodo said, quoting the officials.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, who was appointed head of the Japanese Olympic Committee after replacing Yoshiro Mori following sexist comments he made against women, had said she wanted a decision on whether to let in overseas spectators before the start of the torch relay on March 25. This decision would also mean that the torch relay would be held without spectators, Kyodo said.

“We would really like people from around the world to come to a full stadium, but unless we are prepared to accept them and the medical situation in Japan is perfect, it will cause a great deal of trouble also to visitors from overseas,” Kyodo quoted Hashimoto as telling reporters last week.

