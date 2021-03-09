OPRAH Interview Demand Is So Great It Crashes The ITV Hub Streaming Server



The large numbers of online viewers trying to log onto the ITV Hub streaming service tonight (Monday 8) at around 9pm UK time, to watch the Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to have crashed the server.

Many reported receiving messages saying “registration error” and were urged to “try again”, and took to Twitter to vent their anger at not being able to log in and watch the interview everybody had been waiting to see, with users posting messages like, “ITV Hub crashing as soon as the interview starts”, or, “I wish ITV Hub would stop crashing”.

-- Advertisement --



Others commented, “My ITV Hub is on its last legs”, with another saying, “Why is ITV Hub crashing let me watch Meghan Markle’s interview”, while some chose to vent their disgust directly at ITV, with one posting, “@itvhub trying to sign up for an account but it just says sorry it isn’t possible… guessing you’re seeing unprecedented demand”.

Another wrote, “I’ve been trying for the last ten minutes to register for an @itvhub account but it will not let me, & won’t tell me why I can’t register”, clearly frustrated at the situation.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Oprah Interview Demand Crashes ITV Hub Streaming Server”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.