THE number of holiday searches for the Costa del Sol from Germans has increased by 20 per cent.

The figures show the number of Germans searching for holidays on the Costa del Sol has increased by 20 per cent.

The president of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, announced that searches for flights from German airports to travel to Malaga province have increased by 20 per cent, adding he had “full confidence that part of these 30,000 registered inquiries will bear fruit in the form of reservations.”

-- Advertisement --



Salado explained he had attended the Berlin International Tourism Exchange with 50 companies, holding meetings to look at the German tourism market.

He said: “The German tourist is very important to the province. They are our second international client, a loyal and demanding traveller who continues to seek to have experiences, enjoy the sun and the beach and also the interior of Spain, with an emphasis on family tourism.”

The politicians also said German tourists had chosen the Spanish coasts above Italian, Greek or Turkish ones.

Francisco Salado added that in 2019 almost 790,000 Germans arrived at Malaga airport, “a figure that with the Covid crisis was reduced by 76 per cent last year.”

He said: “In the next three years it is estimated that there are more than 35 million Germans who want to come to Spain. At this fair we are going to see what the preferences of these potential tourists.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Number of Holiday Searches from Germans for Costa del Sol ‘up by 20 Per Cent’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.