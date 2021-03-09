Myanmar’s UK Ambassador Calls For Release Of Aung San Suu Kyi

MYANMAR’S UK Ambassador Calls For The Immediate Release Of Aung San Suu Kyi



Kyaw Swar Minn, Myanmar’s ambassador to the UK, after speaking with Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, and junior British foreign minister Nigel Adams, has called on his country’s military to release detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and Win Myint, and ousted President, saying that the answer to the current crisis was diplomacy.

In a statement published on the embassy’s Facebook page, he wrote, “We request the release of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint“, the same request as the UK government has also made.

On Monday evening (March 8), protesters once more lined the streets chanting, “Free the students in Sanchaung”, in reference to the 200 young anti-coup protesters that were besieged by security forces after defying the 8pm curfew in the Sanchaung neighbourhood.

Maung Saungkha, one of the protest leaders said on Twitter, “Almost 200 young protesters are still blocked by the police and soldiers there. Local and international community needs to help them now! Please”.

MRTV, the state-run television said, “The government’s patience has run out and while trying to minimise casualties in stopping riots, most people seek complete stability are calling for more effective measures against riots”.

The US Embassy said in a statement, “We call on those security forces to withdraw and allow people to go home safely”, as violence continued in some parts, with a live social media stream showing protesters running between houses as stun grenades detonated, and the sound of gunshots being fired.

