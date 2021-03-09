Motril Local Police receive the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Policia Local Motril

THE vaccination of the town’s firefighters will begin on Monday, March 15, divided into groups – as with the police – to prevent possible side effects leaving the service stretched.

The local officers will have to wait around 21 days to receive the second jab for full immunisation.

At the beginning of the year, the council and unions demanded that the vaccination of police and firefighters be prioritised after around 20 per cent tested positive, putting immense pressure on both emergency servcies.

“The first vaccination shift of the firefighters will start next Monday, and in this way, one of the claims that the consistory has made to Health will have been fulfilled,” said Councillor for Citizen Security, Mara Escámez.

