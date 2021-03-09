Motril Local Police receive the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

THE vaccination of the town’s firefighters will begin on Monday, March 15, divided into groups – as with the police – to prevent possible side effects leaving the service stretched.

The local officers will have to wait around 21 days to receive the second jab for full immunisation.

-- Advertisement --



At the beginning of the year, the council and unions demanded that the vaccination of police and firefighters be prioritised after around 20 per cent tested positive, putting immense pressure on both emergency servcies.

“The first vaccination shift of the firefighters will start next Monday, and in this way, one of the claims that the consistory has made to Health will have been fulfilled,” said Councillor for Citizen Security, Mara Escámez.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Motril Local Police receive the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.