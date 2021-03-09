Motorcyclist Hangs onto Truck for 19 Miles after It Smashes into His Bike

MOTORCYCLIST hangs onto a lorry for a staggering 19 miles after it smashes into his bike and tragically kills his wife.

Anderson Antonio Pereira, aged 49, somehow managed to cling onto the lorry for a staggering 19 miles after it ploughed into his motorcycle which had been carrying both him and his wife at the time.

Anderson had been riding his motorcycle with his wife Sandra aged 47 on the back as the couple enjoyed a sunny cruise down the motorway. They were horrifically hit from behind on the BR-101 motorway, that is in the town of Penha in southern Brazil.

After hitting the motorcycle, the lorry carried on driving even though the motorcycle was still jammed under the front of the lorry and people had been injured. Anderson luckily was able to climb from the crushed motorcycle and cling onto the lorry’s door.

Tragically though Sandra was not so lucky and did not survive the accident. Despite Anderson hanging onto the side of the lorry, the driver continued to ignore his calls to pull over and only did so after being forced to by other motorists on the motorway.

It is suspected that the lorry driver, aged 36 had been under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. When the lorry driver finally pulled over he was dragged from the vehicle by fellow motorists who were able to restrain him until he was arrested.

Although Sandra was rushed to hospital via a helicopter she tragically died due to head injuries that she had received. It is anticipated that the lorry driver will be charged with murder.

