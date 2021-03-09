Man who beat cousin unconscious and raped her “loved her” very much

A MAN on trial for beating his cousin unconscious and raping her in Segovia in 2019 says he loved her and “doesn’t understand” how he could have done it.

The man, who was 24 at the time, and his cousin, who was 18, were having dinner at her home in Turegano, Segovia, the day of the events in September 2019 and planned to go to the fair in nearby Carbonero El Mayor.

She was getting ready when he allegedly punched her in the head, knocking her to the floor, immobilised her, tried to smother her with a cushion and then hit her until she was unconscious, which was when he raped her.

He is facing 30 years in prison and 20 years probation for attempted murder and sexual assault.

He refused to answer the questions asked by the public prosecutor and the private accusation.

The defence explained that the woman, originally from Honduras like the accused but resident in Spain for many years, moved 600 kilometres away following the events and has still not left her home since due to the severe psychological damage she sustained. She also had to give up her studies.

He admitted to hitting her, although denies attempting to smother her and says she was semi-conscious when he raped her. He also explained that they had had a very friendly relationship but that when he had tried to intimate with her, she refused and their relationship became more distant, although after about a month, it got better.

“I would have liked to be her boyfriend”, he explained, bursting into tears and saying that he loved her a lot and couldn’t understand his actions. He also says that he regrets it every day.

