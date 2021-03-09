Man sets fire to his home and threatens to self-harm with knife

Man sets fire to his home in Rincon de la Victoria and threatens to self-harm with knife.

ONCE firefighters extinguished the flames early this morning, Tuesday, March 9, the Guardia Civil spent hours trying to calm the man who was reportedly in an extremely anxious state.

At around 7.30am, emergency services received reports of a house fire in the town, and firefighters were deployed.

Once the property was safe, police entered the house where the tenant was extremely agitated and had a large knife held to his throat, threatening to harm himself.

Over the course of the next few hours, officers from Malaga Guardia Civil’s Psychology Service, together with support from troops from Velez Malaga, 061 and Rincon de la Victoria Local Police persuaded the man to put the knife down in order to get him help.

Finally, at 1.15pm, he was taken to Carlos Haya Hospital in Malaga where he will receive medical assistance.

