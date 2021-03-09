Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of woman, 71, having fled the country after her death

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of woman, 71, having fled the UK after her death.

KENNETH Andrew McDermid, 43, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility for the unlawful killing of Ann Wendy Morse last year.

Wendy (as she was known) was found at her home in Tunstall Road, Knypersley, just after 7pm on March 22, 2020.

McDermid, of Rosemary Place, Sneyd Green – who is also known as Kyle McKenzie – was arrested by authorities in Sweden a week or so later having fled to the country following Wendy’s death.

His plea came during an appearance at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday, March 9, and he’s due to be sentenced at the same court the week commencing April 12.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Cheryl Hannan, said: “We are happy that with this plea the defendant has taken responsibility for his actions and hope this goes some way to giving the family some closure after what has been a truly difficult year for them.

“I’d like to thank them for their support and courage during our investigation and would like to issue thanks to Swedish authorities along with the Crown Prosecution Service for their help in detaining McDermid in March last year.

