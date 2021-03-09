MÁLAGA-Melilla New Route Will Have The New Baleària Ferry ‘Hypatia de Alejandría’

Baleària, who currently operate ferries out of Almería and Motril ports, won the 12-month contract at the beginning of February to also operate the route crossing over to Melilla, and have now announced their new route which will be from Málaga port to Melilla, three days a week, on the Hypatia de Alejandría.

-- Advertisement --



Baleària will operate this route in free competition with Armas-Trasmediterránea, the company that already holds the contract to operate out of that port, with a scheduled starting date of March 26, departing every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evening, with the reverse route departing from Melilla in the afternoons.

As reported by malagahoy.es, the same boat, the Cyprus-flagged Hypatia de Alejandría will also operate out of Almería and Motril, with Málaga having lost the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) refuelling facility that they have used since August 2020 in the port.

The 186 metres long Hypatia of Alexandria, was built in the Venetian shipyards of Visentini, and is named after a 5th-century Egyptian philosopher, which can accommodate 880 passengers, with 120 cabins, and can transport 608 vehicles including cars and rolling load units.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Málaga-Melilla New Route Will Have Baleària Ferry ‘Hypatia de Alejandría’”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.