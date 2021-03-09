Madrid to develop a ‘world reference institute’ to “prevent future health crisis”

Madrid to develop a ‘world reference institute’ in human and animal tailored nutrition to “prevent future health crisis”.

THE Community of Madrid is on the verge of launching of an institute focused on precision nutrition, in which scientists and the agri-food industry see “a great opportunity to boost the immune system”.

An investment of €10.5 million is required, of which the Community of Madrid is in a position to contribute 30 per cent.

It’s hoped the remaining funds will come from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, in the Next Generation EU package.

The aim is to make the region a world reference in personalised nutrition, a discipline considered as the medicine of the future and key in the prediction and treatment of diseases.

“This has great potential to improve the quality of life in Madrid and prevent future health crises,” said the community in a statement.

The new institute, under the name Innohealth-Food, will be in charge of coordinating, integrating and promoting all existing platforms in this area in the region, with activities in other autonomous communities Andalucia, Aragon, Murcia and Catalonia.

The objective of precision nutrition is to adapt the diet to each individual, thus contributing to the improvement of their lifestyle and the prevention or treatment of chronic disorders (obesity, diabetes or cardiovascular diseases).

This is based on personal and clinical information relevant, age and genetic characteristics.

Using this information and with tools such as immunonutrition or artificial intelligence, this discipline develops “nutritional advice, highly efficient food products or services that improve people’s lives”.

“Achieving the mass production by the agri-food industry of food products that enhance the immune system may be a strategy to consider to avoid future pandemics,” added the community.

