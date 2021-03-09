MADRID House Fire Victims Reportedly Had Gunshot Wounds

Emergencias 112 of the Comunidad de Madrid today (Tuesday 9) deployed three teams of firefighters from the Community of Madrid Fire Brigade, after receiving a call at 12.30pm reporting a fire in a property in El Molar, a town near Madrid.

The incident was reportedly called through by the Local Police, who had discovered the fire in a single-family house located on a dirt road just off Km38 of the Burgos A1 highway.

The firefighters tackled the blaze, said to have been localised in the kitchen and two bedrooms, but upon entering the property, they found the bodies of three people, a man and a woman both aged around 45, and an 11-year-old girl.

Initial reports say that a closer inspection of the bodies showed that they hadn’t been victims of the fire, or the smoke, but in fact, had gunshot injuries, and appeared to have been dead for several hours, and the main hypothesis is that he was the one who killed them and later ended his life, but that has not been confirmed.

Summa 112 has only confirmed the three deaths, and specialist officers from the Guardia Civil are at the scene conducting a full investigation into the tragic incident, as reported by 20minutos.es.

