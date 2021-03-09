International Arrivals to the UK Now Require a New Form to Show Their Trip Is Approved.

International Arrivals to the United Kingdom from abroad now need a new form before boarding a flight to prove their trip is allowed under the country’s stay-at-home restrictions.

Travellers must download the travel declaration form online, which went into effect today, Monday, sign it before their flight, and bring either a paper or electronic copy with them. The airline will check the forms at the check-in counter or before boarding and can turn passengers away who don’t have the proper paperwork.

Passengers now have to include the reason for their trip — which must be legally permitted — like work, education, medical, weddings, or funerals. Those who are caught without the form could face a £200 fine (about €232).

“Police have been stepping up their presence at ports and airports in recent weeks,” the government wrote in its announcement of the new policy. “Officers will be conducting spot checks and have the power to ask travellers to produce a completed form.”

Under current rules, those flying into the UK from abroad are also required to either get tested prior to arrival and quarantine for several days before getting tested twice again or quarantine in a hotel, depending on where they are coming from. Those who are subject to a hotel quarantine face up to 10 years in prison and a fine if they lie to get out of it.

